Wells Fargo Maintains Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is $89.00. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of $69.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is $24,221MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.56.

Hartford Financial Services Group Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $69.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.42%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLAPX - Fidelity Flex Mid Cap Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Equity-Income Portfolio Initial Class holds 533K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 789K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 4.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.28%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 337,122K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

See all Hartford Financial Services Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.