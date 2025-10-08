Wells Fargo Maintains Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Insurance Group is $26.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from its latest reported closing price of $24.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Insurance Group is 2,291MM, a decrease of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Insurance Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HG is 0.10%, an increase of 17.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.88% to 54,858K shares. The put/call ratio of HG is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 15,272K shares representing 23.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnitude Capital holds 15,097K shares representing 22.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,560K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 86.49% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,391K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 45.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,215K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HG by 6.90% over the last quarter.

