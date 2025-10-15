Wells Fargo Maintains Greif (GEF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Greif (NYSE:GEF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greif is $77.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from its latest reported closing price of $58.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greif is 5,703MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF is 0.11%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 31,406K shares. The put/call ratio of GEF is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,363K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 20.95% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,163K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 864K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 17.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 850K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 12.64% over the last quarter.

