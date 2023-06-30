Wells Fargo Maintains Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE:GBX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Cos. is 38.35. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of 32.48.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Cos. is 3,359MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Cos.. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 37,559K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,384K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,712K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 0.89% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,608K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,308K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing a decrease of 78.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 88.48% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,196K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

Key filings for this company:

