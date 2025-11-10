Wells Fargo Maintains Gray Media (GTN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gray Media is $6.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Media is 3,555MM, an increase of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Media. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.06%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.85% to 86,804K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,688K shares , representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,194K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares , representing an increase of 30.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 34.27% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 3,648K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,794K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 1.95% over the last quarter.

