Wells Fargo Maintains Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.36% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is 31.31. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.36% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is 9,715MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $24.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.38%, an increase of 14.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 339,480K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 16,304K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,797K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,718K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,968K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 20.31% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 10,494K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,663K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,499K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 9,300K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,894K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.