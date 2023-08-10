Wells Fargo Maintains GoodRx Holdings Inc - (GDRX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of GoodRx Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc - is 7.04. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 7.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GoodRx Holdings Inc - is 799MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDRX is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 137,931K shares. The put/call ratio of GDRX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 84,701K shares representing 21.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,783K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares, representing a decrease of 91.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 2,555K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 33.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,333K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides price comparison tool for prescriptions. The Company provides GoodRx platform, which aggregates and analyzes pricing data from a number of different sources. Its platform also provides access to medication savings programs, medical provider consultations and lab tests through its telehealth offerings, HeyDoctor and the GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace, and other healthcare related content. Its prescription offering provides price comparisons and negotiated prices on prescriptions. Its subscription offerings provide consumers and their families with access to lower prescription prices on select medications in select pharmacies for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering provides advertising and integrated consumer affordability solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.