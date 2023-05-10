Wells Fargo Maintains Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golub Capital BDC is 14.60. The forecasts range from a low of 12.37 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of 13.13.

The projected annual revenue for Golub Capital BDC is 565MM, an increase of 13.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

Golub Capital BDC Declares $0.33 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $13.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.74%, the lowest has been 7.25%, and the highest has been 15.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golub Capital BDC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBDC is 0.55%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 77,934K shares. The put/call ratio of GBDC is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 11,503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,169K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 111,214.10% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 5,019K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,914K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 3,648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

