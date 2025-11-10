Wells Fargo Maintains Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs BDC is $11.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of $9.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs BDC is 400MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs BDC. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBD is 0.17%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.17% to 40,602K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,511K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR holds 3,294K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 8.79% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,498K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 80.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 351.78% over the last quarter.

