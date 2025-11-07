Wells Fargo Maintains Globus Medical (GMED) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.38% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globus Medical is $81.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of $83.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Medical is 1,280MM, a decrease of 53.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.31%, an increase of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 146,246K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,207K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,682K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 89.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,680K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 24.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,628K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,481K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares , representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 5.91% over the last quarter.

