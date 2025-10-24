Wells Fargo Maintains Globe Life (GL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.54% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is $164.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from its latest reported closing price of $135.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is 5,887MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.18%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 79,775K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,957K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,921K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 92.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,723K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 53.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,512K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,343K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.