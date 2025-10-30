Wells Fargo Maintains Glaukos (GKOS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glaukos is $120.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.16% from its latest reported closing price of $87.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Glaukos is 386MM, a decrease of 17.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.26%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 80,642K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,403K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,244K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,999K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,828K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 33.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 50.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.