Wells Fargo Maintains GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of GeneDx Holdings (NasdaqGS:WGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GeneDx Holdings is $132.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of $139.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GeneDx Holdings is 310MM, a decrease of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeneDx Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGS is 0.52%, an increase of 14.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.15% to 38,500K shares. The put/call ratio of WGS is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,507K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 3,059K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 44.15% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,631K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 2,970.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,049K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.