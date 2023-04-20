Wells Fargo Maintains Gartner (IT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Gartner (NYSE:IT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gartner is $377.17. The forecasts range from a low of $321.18 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from its latest reported closing price of $307.24.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is $6,056MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAEX - Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 23.20% over the last quarter.

VADCX - Invesco Equally-weighted S&p 500 Fund Class C holds 42K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 2.28% over the last quarter.

FDx Advisors holds 75K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 16.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.43%, an increase of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 90,217K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gartner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

