Wells Fargo Maintains Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuelcell Energy is 2.54. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 87.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.35.

The projected annual revenue for Fuelcell Energy is 146MM, an increase of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuelcell Energy. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCEL is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 203,753K shares. The put/call ratio of FCEL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 13,751K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376K shares, representing an increase of 46.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 64.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,548K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,475K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 29.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,376K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,882K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,714K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 26.77% over the last quarter.

Fuelcell Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Its solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. It targets large-scale power users with its megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offers sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Its fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Its customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Its leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and it is pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

