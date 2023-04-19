Wells Fargo Maintains FS KKR Capital (FSK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is $21.57. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from its latest reported closing price of $18.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is $1,794MM, an increase of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

FS KKR Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $18.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 34.56%, the lowest has been 10.27%, and the highest has been 128.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 23.06 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 15.37% over the last quarter.

SLPAX - Siit Small Cap Fund - holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Concorde Asset Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 108.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 66.04% over the last quarter.

Ellis Investment Partners holds 232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.53%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 105,927K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

See all FS KKR Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.