Wells Fargo Maintains Freshpet (FRPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Freshpet (NasdaqGM:FRPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.54% Upside

As of September 12, 2025, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $95.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 93.54% from its latest reported closing price of $49.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 1,160MM, an increase of 11.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.23%, an increase of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 76,146K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,839K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,905K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,773K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,700K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,569K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 11.40% over the last quarter.

