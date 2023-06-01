Wells Fargo Maintains Franklin Resources (BEN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is 24.90. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of 24.01.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 7,507MM, a decrease of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.15%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 275,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,341K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,003K shares, representing an increase of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 19.67% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 12,584K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,286K shares, representing a decrease of 37.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 23.35% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 10,784K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares, representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 179.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,278K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,102K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 3.88% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 7,437K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly.

