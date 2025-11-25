Wells Fargo Maintains Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.24% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $29.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.24% from its latest reported closing price of $23.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 288MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.19%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 139,296K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,984K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,902K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 32.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,246K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,246K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 30.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 17.41% over the last quarter.

