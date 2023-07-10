Wells Fargo Maintains Fortive (FTV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortive is 75.21. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of 74.02.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,077MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.26%, an increase of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 385,729K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,633K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,771K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,664K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,456K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,222K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.06% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 14,370K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,795K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.80% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 11,048K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Fortive Background Information

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

