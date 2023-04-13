Wells Fargo Maintains Fortive (FTV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortive is $75.86. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of $66.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is $6,077MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.38.

Fortive Declares $0.07 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $66.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alta Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boit C F David holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.22%, a decrease of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 381,823K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Fortive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

See all Fortive regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.