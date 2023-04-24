Wells Fargo Maintains Fortinet (FTNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is 72.75. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of 66.78.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 5,501MM, an increase of 24.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.36%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 580,065K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 26,608K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,141K shares, representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,174K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,010K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,993K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,600K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 83.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,165K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,032K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Fortinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry.

