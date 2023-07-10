Wells Fargo Maintains Ford Motor (F) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is 13.88. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 14.98.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 154,988MM, a decrease of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.20%, an increase of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 2,244,744K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 153,595K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,546K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 12.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,282K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,360K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81,407K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,717K shares, representing an increase of 70.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 208.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 70,775K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,912K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Background Information

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

