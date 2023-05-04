Wells Fargo Maintains Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fleetcor Technologies is 247.30. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from its latest reported closing price of 207.34.

The projected annual revenue for Fleetcor Technologies is 3,753MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fleetcor Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.27%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 76,729K shares. The put/call ratio of FLT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,822K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,642K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,550K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,532K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,517K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

