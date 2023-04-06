Wells Fargo Maintains First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.28% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate Bancsystem is $40.65. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.28% from its latest reported closing price of $28.98.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate Bancsystem is $1,333MM, an increase of 30.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 16.64% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 94.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 50.08% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MMGEX - MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 14.52% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 15.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate Bancsystem. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.39%, a decrease of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 104,594K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

