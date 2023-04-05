Wells Fargo Maintains First Hawaiian (FHB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of First Hawaiian with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is $27.71. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.17% from its latest reported closing price of $20.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is $904MM, an increase of 14.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.34.

First Hawaiian Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $20.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.20%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 6.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVSU - Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 1.69% over the last quarter.

SJS Investment Consulting holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 48.65%.

DTSVX - Small Company Value Portfolio Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 11.71% over the last quarter.

FMEIX - Fidelity Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 57.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 36.52% over the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 157,346K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 2.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Hawaiian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

See all First Hawaiian regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.