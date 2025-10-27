Wells Fargo Maintains First BanCorp. (FBP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First BanCorp. is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $20.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First BanCorp. is 916MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in First BanCorp.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.19%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 192,387K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,554K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,078K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 2.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,542K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,926K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 4.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,119K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,653K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares , representing a decrease of 39.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 29.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,516K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 49.16% over the last quarter.

