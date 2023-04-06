Wells Fargo Maintains First Bancorp (FBP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is $15.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 43.61% from its latest reported closing price of $11.08.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is $886MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

First Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 8.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XSMO - Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 134K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 11.84% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 247K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 20.51% over the last quarter.

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Eqis Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 4.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 203,088K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Bancorp PR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

