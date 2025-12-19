Wells Fargo Maintains FedEx (FDX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for FedEx is $281.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of $288.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FedEx is 99,621MM, an increase of 10.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.19, an increase of 8.87% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,538 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.29%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 222,160K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,225K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,482K shares , representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 11.61% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,733K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,211K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,442K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,091K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,931K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,846K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 15.78% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,723K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares , representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 25.66% over the last quarter.

