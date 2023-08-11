Wells Fargo Maintains Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE:FRT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 112.00. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of 102.75.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 1,130MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust.. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.18%, a decrease of 31.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 82,082K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,958K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,207K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,357K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,212K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 2.80% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,210K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares, representing a decrease of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

