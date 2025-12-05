Wells Fargo Maintains FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.50% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems is $347.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $284.82 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.50% from its latest reported closing price of $278.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FactSet Research Systems is 2,468MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.90, an increase of 3.15% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,463 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.17%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 44,070K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,819K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares , representing a decrease of 22.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 48.94% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,533K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 66.39% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,334K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 80.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,207K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 40.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.