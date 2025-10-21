Wells Fargo Maintains Exelixis (EXEL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Exelixis (NasdaqGS:EXEL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is $45.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of $36.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is 2,191MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXEL is 0.30%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 308,449K shares. The put/call ratio of EXEL is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 16,036K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,534K shares , representing a decrease of 40.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 34.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,820K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,824K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 11.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,883K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,126K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,776K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares , representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 26.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,339K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,396K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.