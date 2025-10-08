Wells Fargo Maintains Everest Group (EG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.90% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is $393.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $289.87 to a high of $507.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from its latest reported closing price of $364.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 18,799MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 71.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EG is 0.24%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 46,652K shares. The put/call ratio of EG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 1,769K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,456K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 17.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,365K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 1,245K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,211K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 16.26% over the last quarter.

