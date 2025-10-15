Wells Fargo Maintains Equifax (EFX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equifax is $287.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from its latest reported closing price of $229.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,943MM, an increase of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.30%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 152,561K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,478K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,075K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,894K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares , representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,108K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 12.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,994K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,525K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 3.16% over the last quarter.

