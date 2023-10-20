Wells Fargo Maintains EQT (EQT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of EQT (NYSE:EQT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is 49.35. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of 43.09.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 10,848MM, an increase of 22.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1383 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.41%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 421,906K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,407K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 98.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 20,491.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,971K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,565K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 16,940K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,644K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,161K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,691K shares, representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 72.10% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 11,776K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 21.57% over the last quarter.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

