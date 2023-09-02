Wells Fargo Maintains EOG Resources (EOG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.93% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is 149.11. The forecasts range from a low of 114.13 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from its latest reported closing price of 128.62.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 28,425MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2437 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 648,695K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 33,924K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,575K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,853K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,990K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 662.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,674K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,897K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,252K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,925K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,706K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 8.14% over the last quarter.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

