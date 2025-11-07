Stocks
Wells Fargo Maintains Enovis (ENOV) Overweight Recommendation

November 07, 2025 — 07:08 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enovis is $52.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 88.18% from its latest reported closing price of $28.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enovis is 1,838MM, a decrease of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovis. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOV is 0.20%, an increase of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 88,958K shares. ENOV / Enovis Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ENOV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,737K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares , representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 2.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,402K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 21.44% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,060K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 2.65% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,995K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 2.90% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 2,807K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 7.77% over the last quarter.

