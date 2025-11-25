Wells Fargo Maintains Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust is $9.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Empire State Realty Trust is 767MM, an increase of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESRT is 0.09%, an increase of 21.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 158,420K shares. The put/call ratio of ESRT is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,934K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,781K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 82.08% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 6,976K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 19.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,258K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,460K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,814K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing an increase of 37.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 33.86% over the last quarter.

