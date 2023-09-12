Wells Fargo Maintains Elme Communities (ELME) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elme Communities is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of 14.80.

The projected annual revenue for Elme Communities is 234MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elme Communities. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELME is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 86,671K shares. The put/call ratio of ELME is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,128K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,379K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,844K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,774K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 2,356K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,355K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elme Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the D.C. Metro region. Its portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units across the region. The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

