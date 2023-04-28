Wells Fargo Maintains Eli Lilly And (LLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Eli Lilly And (NYSE:LLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly And is 390.96. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from its latest reported closing price of 390.35.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly And is 30,424MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly And. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.82%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 883,787K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 102,544K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,949K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 99,900.00% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 52,036K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,188K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,025K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,996K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 25,892K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,017K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

