Wells Fargo Maintains Eagle Materials (EXP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is $257.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.28% from its latest reported closing price of $212.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is 2,310MM, an increase of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.28%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 42,188K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,029K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 22.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,084K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 830K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 26.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 818K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 38.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 39.46% over the last quarter.

