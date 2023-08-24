Wells Fargo Maintains Dycom Industries (DY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is 129.03. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.49% from its latest reported closing price of 102.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 4,115MM, an increase of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 32,246K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 3,153K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 21.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,058K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,930K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,166K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 64.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 198.06% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,099K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.