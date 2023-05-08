Wells Fargo Maintains DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of DraftKings Inc. - (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DraftKings Inc. - is 24.84. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of 24.58.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings Inc. - is 2,972MM, an increase of 14.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings Inc. -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.48%, an increase of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,574.94% to 314,922K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 23,931K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,032K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 28.87% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 16,501K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,849K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,995K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,988K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 13,163K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,992K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 49.36% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 13,163K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,992K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 26.26% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

