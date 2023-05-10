Wells Fargo Maintains Diodes (DIOD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diodes is 109.75. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.87% from its latest reported closing price of 82.60.

The projected annual revenue for Diodes is 2,011MM, an increase of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.29%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 53,356K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,369K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,572K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 69.94% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,881K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,559K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,342K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Diodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diodes Incorporated, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Its broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

