Wells Fargo Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is 67.69. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.67% from its latest reported closing price of 49.17.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 20,416MM, an increase of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.19.

Devon Energy Declares $0.72 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $49.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.44%, a decrease of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.65% to 549,193K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,875K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 3.87% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,922K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 16.72% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,214K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,112K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,843K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,321K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,190K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Background Information

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

