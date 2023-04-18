Wells Fargo Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is $68.06. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of $55.30.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is $20,416MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.19.

Devon Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $55.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGI Investment Services holds 85K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Symphony Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 27.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 99.94% over the last quarter.

JustInvest holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kula Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 32.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 21.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.43%, a decrease of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 558,183K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

