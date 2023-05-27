Wells Fargo Maintains Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is 516.63. The forecasts range from a low of 373.70 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of 465.18.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 3,985MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.41%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 30,291K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 5.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 813K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.24% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 743K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 14.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 690K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 9.37% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 598K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

