Wells Fargo Maintains Danaher (DHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaher is 287.59. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.55% from its latest reported closing price of 213.74.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 31,052MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.69%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 655,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,025K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,645K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,690K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,301K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,812K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,295K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,029K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,497K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,977K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,053K shares, representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 74.12% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

