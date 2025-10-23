Wells Fargo Maintains Danaher (DHR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danaher is $246.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from its latest reported closing price of $218.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 36,153MM, an increase of 48.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.52%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 676,527K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,716K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,080K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,076K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,701K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,616K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,592K shares , representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 24.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,445K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,062K shares , representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

