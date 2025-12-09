Wells Fargo Maintains Dana (DAN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Dana (NYSE:DAN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dana is $26.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.50% from its latest reported closing price of $21.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 11,126MM, an increase of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.17%, an increase of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.15% to 151,435K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,740K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,973K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 23.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,311K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,843K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 18.20% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,714K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 28.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,696K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 9.97% over the last quarter.

